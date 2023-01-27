Mother Cabrini grants more than $4M to Bronx health care organizations

Multiple factions of the Bronx health care industry are coming up on nearly $4.2 million in new funding collectively, following a grant program announcement from one of the state’s largest health institutions.

Mother Cabrini Health Foundation announced Monday it would be donating $165 million in year-end grants to more than 500 organizations working to address the needs of underserved New Yorkers this year — of which more than $4 million will be allocated to the Bronx specifically.

“The funding will have an immediate impact on Bronx residents by supporting local organizations that are expanding access to food, support for mental health services, as well as access to healthcare and social services,” said Daniel Frascella, chief programs and grants officer at Mother Cabrini, in a statement to the Bronx Times.

There were 24 programs selected for grants in the Bronx, with amounts ranging anywhere from $50,000 to $350,000.

Frascella said part of Mother Cabrini’s focus for the Bronx includes a holistic approach to health care programs. The foundation provides grants to organizations that aim to improve the health of vulnerable New Yorkers.

“In lower-income communities, including parts of the Bronx, poor health outcomes are amplified by a lack of food security, mental health crises, a limited workforce development pipeline and more,” he said. “As a Foundation focused on health, we’re committed to aligning our grantmaking priorities with the work of organizations addressing not just access to healthcare, but all the many health-related needs underserved populations face that affect health outcomes.”

Frascella said the foundation plans to communicate with grantees throughout the year to continually assess the best ways to support individual organizations.

The Bronx-based recipients are: Ariva Inc., Montefiore Medical Center, New York Institute for Special Education, Academy of Mount St. Ursula, Calvary Hospital, Church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Fordham University, Holy Cross Church, Church of Our Saviour, Part of the Solution, Church of St. Jerome, BronxWorks Inc., Mosholu-Montefiore Community Center Inc., South Bronx Overall Economic Development Corporation, Eugenio Maria de Hostos Community College and Vocational Instruction Project Community Services Inc.

— Robbie Sequeira contributed to this report

