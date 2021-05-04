Animals

Gjonaj holds pet food giveaway and announces legislation to help animals

Councilman Mark Gjonaj holds a pet food giveaway Saturday and announces legislation to help furry animals.
Over the weekend, City Councilman Mark Gjonaj capped off National Pet Month with a pet food giveaway and announced legislation that will ban the city from using toxic snow removal substances, such as calcium chloride, that are harmful to pets and the environment.

Chemically treated snow “salt” burns animals’ skin and paws and can cause painful blisters. The bill is being introduced in time for the city to find alternative options before the winter begins.

Throughout National Pet Month his office has given out over 650 bags of pet food and free spay and neuter services to dozens of furry animals to help alleviate some of the burdens of struggling pet families.

“The ripple effect of the COVID-19 pandemic has devastated and upended almost every aspect of our lives,” Gjonaj said.  “This includes life for our four-legged family members. For many families, especially those dealing with the reduction and/or loss of income, it has been harder to care for their pets – which is particularly problematic because often we depend upon our pets to provide comfort to help us weather difficult times.”

 

