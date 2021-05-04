Gjonaj holds pet food giveaway and announces legislation to help animals

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Over the weekend, City Councilman Mark Gjonaj capped off National Pet Month with a pet food giveaway and announced legislation that will ban the city from using toxic snow removal substances, such as calcium chloride, that are harmful to pets and the environment.

Chemically treated snow “salt” burns animals’ skin and paws and can cause painful blisters. The bill is being introduced in time for the city to find alternative options before the winter begins.

Another successful #pet #foodgiveaway event today in #PelhamParkway in partnership with #AnimalCareCenters of NY, as we gave away over 200 bags of dog and cat food and got to meet some of the furry friends on the parkway.🐕 🐈 pic.twitter.com/BHzqzqCA0U — Mark Gjonaj (@MarkGjonajNY) May 1, 2021

Throughout National Pet Month his office has given out over 650 bags of pet food and free spay and neuter services to dozens of furry animals to help alleviate some of the burdens of struggling pet families.

“The ripple effect of the COVID-19 pandemic has devastated and upended almost every aspect of our lives,” Gjonaj said. “This includes life for our four-legged family members. For many families, especially those dealing with the reduction and/or loss of income, it has been harder to care for their pets – which is particularly problematic because often we depend upon our pets to provide comfort to help us weather difficult times.”