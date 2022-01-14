Bronx child found unresponsive in Long Island Marriott pool

Katlyn Pineda, a 7-year-old Bronxite, was found unresponsive in a pool by her mother at the Marriott Melville Long Island hotel at approximately 4:50 p.m. Thursday, according to police.
Pineda was transported to Plainview Hospital in critical condition before being transferred to Cohen Children’s Medical Center in Queens, Suffolk County police said.
A Suffolk County police spokesperson did not have an update on her condition late Tuesday morning.
Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are investigating the incident, and a spokesperson told the Bronx Times the girl was found by her mother specifically, as earlier reports said she was found by a family member.
The hotel, located at 1350 Walt Whitman Road, has an indoor pool.
The Bronx Times has reached out to Marriott for comment.
Reach Aliya Schneider at aschneider@schnepsmedia.com or (718) 260-4597. For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes.