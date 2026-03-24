Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson visits NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue during its Women’s History Month program

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson paid a special visit to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue to take part in its Women’s History Month program, “Leading the Change,” on Monday, March 16.

Gibson was among the public officials, healthcare leaders and community partners brought together for this event to highlight the role of women in advancing leadership, equity and access to care across New York City.

Gibson toured the hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and met with Bellevue leadership and staff. Bellevue’s maternity ward has an extensive history, as it was the first maternity ward in the United States when it was created in 1799. The first cesarean section in the country was also done at Bellevue, in 1867.

“Our public hospitals play a critical role in caring for the residents and families of our borough and city,” Gibson said.

“I was proud to visit Bellevue and see firsthand the dedication of the healthcare professionals providing around-the-clock patient-centered care. When we invest in our public healthcare institutions and community partnerships, we are strengthening our communities’ health infrastructure and ensuring they have the support they need to live healthy lives.”

Gibson also took part in a panel discussion alongside Bellevue Hospital CEO Dr. Eric Wei and Bellevue Hospital Chief Cultural Officer Channing Thomas, where they reflected on the roles women leaders have had on shaping healthcare systems, strengthening communities and expanding opportunity across the city. This discussion also featured a reflection on the historic and ongoing role women have played in shaping Bellevue.

“Women have long been central to Bellevue’s story, from the early pioneers of the Bellevue Training School for Nurses to the physicians, nurses, researchers and leaders who guide our work today,” Thomas said.

“Their contributions reflect the values that define Bellevue: excellence in care, commitment to our patients and a deep sense of purpose in serving our communities.”

Bellevue’s Women’s History Month program concluded with a free community outreach concert for Bellevue patients, staff and community members. The concert was presented by EnoB, a nonprofit dedicated to bringing live music and cultural performances to individuals facing physical or socio-economic barriers to accessing the arts.

This concert was meant to reinforce the shared belief between Bellvue and EnoB that arts and culture play an important role in healing, connection and well-being.

“We were honored to welcome Borough President Gibson to Bellevue to celebrate the resilience, contributions and leadership of women in health care and beyond,” Wei said.

“As a city hospital, Bellevue cares for patients from communities across New York City. Partnerships between public leadership, healthcare institutions and community organizations are essential to advancing equitable care and improving the health of our communities.”

The oldest public hospital in the United States, NYC Health + Hospitals Bellevue serves patients from across all boroughs of New York City. Its longstanding mission has been to provide compassionate, high-quality care to all New Yorkers.