Gibson joins with state Department of Labor for job fair at Borough Hall Thursday

On Thursday, Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson will join the New York State Department of Labor and other partners to host her first-ever Bronx job fair at Borough Hall.

Job seekers will have the opportunity to meet with employers that include The Jewish Board, the NYC Department for the Aging-Workforce Services, Food Bank for New York City, Chefs Warehouse, YAI Seeing Beyond Disabilities, New York State Department of Civil Service, Optimum-An Altice USA Brand, Krispy Kreme, Quality Services for the Autism Community, The Society Solution, Inc., SCO Family of Services, CHOICE of NY, the FDNY Office of Recruitment and Retention, Citrella and others.

At the event, applications for medical assistants, paramedics, CDL drivers, wellness coaches, administrative assistants, maintenance workers, firefighters, welders, cashiers, security, case managers and more will be collected.

Sponsors of the event include the Bronx Health Link, Inc., MetroPlusHealth, American Job Center, Choice Advocacy and Case Management Services, and Catholic Charities.

Borough Hall is located at 851 Grand Concourse.

For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes