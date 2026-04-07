Photos: Borough President Vanessa Gibson hosts Trans Day of Visibility event at Hostos Community College

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson partnered with Destination Tomorrow and the Bronx LGBTQIA+ Taskforce to host a Trans Day of Visibility event on Monday, March 30, at Hostos Community College.

The Trans Day of Visibility event honored the strength, resilience and contributions of the transgender and non-binary communities. Additionally, the event highlighted the importance of visibility, dignity and inclusion across the Bronx and the rest of New York City.

“At a time when LGBTQIA+ communities across the country are facing increasing attacks, New York is choosing a different path, one rooted in dignity, protection and justice,” Gibson said. “In the Bronx, we will continue to lead with compassion and purpose because when we uplift our transgender and gender non-confirming and non-binary communities, we are sending a loud and clear message to the rest of the world that we are choosing love over hate and visibility over exclusion.”

In addition to Gibson, other speakers at the event included Council Member Justin Sanchez and the New York City Commission on Human Rights.

There was also a panel discussion on access to gender-affirming care moderated by Destination Tomorrow Policy and Advocacy Director Tabytha Gonzalez and featuring Hansberry, Alex Sanchez, Asha Lyons of VNS Health and Mimz Turnier of Destination Tomorrow.