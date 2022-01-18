Gibson hosts Community Interfaith Service on MLK Day

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

On Monday, Jan. 17, Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson hosted a service honoring the legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., in conjunction with Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church. The service was conducted by Rev. Frederick Crawford, senior pastor at Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

The theme of this year’s service was “Moving Forward with the Dreamer’s Dream” and Rev. Dr. Johnnie Green, senior pastor at Mt. Neboh BC served as the keynote speaker for the program. U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, city Comptroller Brad Lander, city Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark, U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman, City Councilman Rafael Salamanca Jr., City Councilwoman Althea Stevens, City Councilwoman Marjorie Velázquez and state Assemblywoman Chantel Jackson were also in attendance.

“The late Dr. King was a leader, a teacher and a preacher who fought for racial equality his whole life and was the catalyst for change in America,” said Gibson. “In the past week, I have seen our borough come together and support one another as a community in the darkest of times, but we still have a tremendous amount of work ahead of us to create a future in which the block you live on does not block opportunity. As your new Borough President, I will not stop fighting towards a more equal and just society for everyone.”

Gibson took office as Bronx borough president in January following a stint on the New York City Council.