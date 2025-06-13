BP Gibson celebrates graduating class of Zeta South Bronx fifth-graders

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson made a special appearance to give the keynote speech and congratulate the fifth-graders at the graduation ceremony for Zeta Charter Schools’ South Bronx location on Tuesday, June 10, at the school, located at 425 Westchester Ave.

The 2024-2025 graduating class was honored for completing elementary school as they prepare to begin middle school. Despite the cloudy weather, the event was filled with pride, joy and community, with a full house on hand at Zeta South Bronx Elementary School.

“It may be cloudy outside—but it is shining brightly here at Zeta South Bronx! Nothing can stop you. Nothing is impossible. Your future is determined by you, and you are the author of your own story,” Gibson said.

In addition to Borough President Gibson, the students were joined by family members, teachers, fellow students and Zeta Charter Schools CEO Emily Kim.

Kim recognized the students and their families for their success. She pointed out the large role that families play in the academic success of their children.

“Your children wouldn’t be here without your investment in their education,” Kim said. “I know it’s not always easy—but you show up, every single day, for your kids. And they are so fortunate to have you as their support system.”