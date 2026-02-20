Photos: Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson hosts Black History Month celebration at Eastwood Manor

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson and other attendees of the annual Black History Month celebration stand for the singing of the National Anthem and “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson commemorated the 100th anniversary of Black History Month during her office’s annual celebration on Wednesday, Feb. 18, at Eastwood Manor, located at 3371 Eastchester Rd.

“As we mark 100 years of celebrating Black History in this country, we are reminded that Black excellence did not begin a century ago, and it certainly does not end here,” Gibson said.

“Black history is American history. It is the story of perseverance in the face of injustice, innovation in the face of exclusion and leadership rooted in faith, family and community. Tonight, we celebrate the pioneers and trailblazers whose shoulders we proudly stand on and recommit ourselves to building a borough where opportunity, equity and dignity are not aspirations, but a reality for every Bronx resident.”

The profound contributions, resilience and enduring legacy of African Americans were all celebrated at this event, which featured PIX 11 News Reporter James Ford as the Master of Ceremonies.

Attendees enjoyed live musical performances, took part in community reflections and listened to a keynote address from New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

Multiple community members were also honored at the Black History Month celebration by Gibson and Williams. Honorees included Dwayne Johnson of Johnson’s BBQ, Lorraine Rohlsen-Alexander of Tennis Lady Co-op City, Celia Cruz High School Choir Director Jacqueline Bergland, Metropolitan College of New York President Dr. Charles J. Gibbs, Youth Honoree and Cardinal Hayes High School Student Darnell L.S. Yates II and J.A.D.E. Multi Family Circle Center Founder and President Dr. Johnnie Goff, who received the Aurelia Greene Award.

The honorees were recognized for embodying the spirit of excellence and service that defines the Bronx through their unwavering commitment to education, mentorship and community empowerment.

Sponsors for this year’s Black History Month celebration included Ponce Bank, Allied Government Affairs, BronxCare Health Systems and ElderPlan Homefirst.