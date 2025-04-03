Gibson and Salamanca Jr. both secure ballot spot in borough president race

Incumbent Vanessa Gibson (left) and challenger Rafael Salamanca Jr. (right) have both met the requirements to appear on the ballot as they vie for the title of borough president.

The upcoming race for Bronx Borough President hit a new milestone as incumbent Vanessa Gibson and challenger Council Member Rafael Salamanca Jr. both met the requirements to appear on the June Democratic primary ballot.

Each candidate far surpassed the required 2,000 petition signatures needed to secure a spot on the ballot—a process intended to demonstrate grassroots support from registered Bronx voters and ensure candidates have a viable base.

Gibson announced on March 31 that her campaign collected 20,000 signatures from across the borough. Salamanca Jr. followed on April 3, reporting that he gathered 11,000 signatures.

“I am deeply humbled by the overwhelming support from Bronx residents who believe in our vision for the borough,” said Gibson in a statement. “It is an honor to submit over 20,000 signatures gathered by our grassroots campaign — signatures from everyday New Yorkers who are excited for the future we are building together.”

Meanwhile, Salamanca Jr. also thanked Bronx residents.

“Every signature represents a conversation, a shared story, and a belief in what the Bronx can be,” Salamanca Jr. said in a statement. “I’m proud to submit these petitions not just as a requirement, but as a symbol of the trust people across this borough have placed in me. I’m running to bring that trust to Borough Hall — and to make sure every neighborhood in the Bronx gets the leadership it deserves.”

Both candidates collected well beyond the minimum signatures required—a common strategy, as signatures are often subject to challenges from opponents during the review process. For instance, if a voter signs multiple petitions, only the first one counts, making it essential for campaigns to build a sizable cushion.

​​Gibson, who previously served in both the State Assembly and City Council, was elected borough president in November 2021, making history as the first woman and first African American to hold the office.

In addition to the 20,000 petition signatures, Gibson also announced an endorsement from 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, the largest healthcare union in the nation, which represents over 200,000 New York City workers.

During her tenure, she has secured $50 million in investments in Bronx schools and played an influential role in initiatives tackling food insecurity, maternal health, public safety and more, according to her campaign.

Salamanca Jr., a former healthcare executive and Community Board 2 district manager, was elected to District 17 via special election in 2016 and is now term-limited out of his seat. He chairs the powerful Land Use Committee and has brought the city’s highest number of affordable housing units and over $400 million in investments to the Bronx, according to his campaign.

Unlike City Council, the borough presidency does not come with the power to bring legislation, and some aspects of the role are largely ceremonial.

However, the position can carry a great deal of influence in terms of land use decisions, budget spending, community board appointments, task forces and advocacy for the borough in city, state and federal matters.

Now that petitioning is over, Gibson and Salamanca Jr. can turn their attention to campaigning and fundraising. City campaign finance records show that Gibson has raised nearly $322,000 and Salamanca Jr. has raised $247,000 to date.

The primary election will be held June 24, where New Yorkers will vote for all 51 City Council seats, borough president, public advocate, comptroller and mayor ahead of the Nov. 4 general election.

