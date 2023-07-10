Gibson partners with ASALH to host Abolition Commemoration Day

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Today, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson, in partnership with the Association for the Study of African American Life and History, will host Abolition Commemoration Day.

The abolitionist movement was an organized effort to end slavery in the United States, and it was active from the late colonial era to the American Civil War — after which the 13th amendment to the United States Constitution abolished slavery.

In New York State, the Act for the Gradual Abolition of Slavery was passed March 29, 1799. Children born to a slave mother after July 4, 1799 were declared legally free. Males 28 and older, and females 25 were also to be free. On March 31, 1817, New York Legislators passed the Abolition Act, which abolished slavery in New York State on July 4, 1827.

