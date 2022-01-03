GetTestedThursday pop-up event coming to Throggs Neck

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

NYC Health + Hospitals and the Test & Trace Corps., are rolling out #GetTestedThursday in six different locations across the five boroughs on Jan. 6. The event is part of an outreach effort encouraging people to get tested for the COVID-19 virus.

Those interested in volunteering can sign up here. Volunteers will help hand out fliers and face coverings to make sure friends and neighbors know how to stay safe and get tested.

In the Bronx, the event will take place in Throggs Neck on Thursday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 2 p.m.-4 p.m., at the Throggs Neck Business Improvement District, located at 3800 E. Tremont Ave. There will be a remote testing truck to administer COVID-19 tests free of charge and confidential.

To find additional testing sites across the city call 212-COVID19 or go to nyc.gov/covidtest