Mead Street families displaced from fire

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Three wood-framed houses at 605, 609 and 611 Mead St. were involved in a four-alarm fire on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

“At this point, we know that at least six families have been displaced,” FDNY Chief Joseph Jardin said following the fire. “The Red Cross is assisting them and their need for resources and we will make every attempt to identify others if they exist who may have been displaced.”

Four civilians with minor injuries were transported to area hospitals, Jardin said.

After conducting searches throughout the buildings, no one was found, so the department was convinced everyone had been removed from the buildings, he said.

The Fire Department received a call at 7:46 p.m. and units arrived within four minutes to find a heavy volume of fire, Jardin said. Fire from one building rapidly spread to two adjacent dwellings.

The fire was contained to the three structures. The houses were heavily damaged and one of the roof’s dwellings collapsed.

Approximately 200 fire and emergency medical services personnel were on the scene.

Firefighters were able to get the blaze was under control around 9:45 p.m.

The Bureau of Fire Investigation was on the scene to investigate fire cause and origin, and the Department of Buildings was on the scene to determine building stability.

An FDNY spokesman said there were no updates as of Wednesday, a week after the fire.