Former owner of Dominick’s Bakery passes away

From the 70s through the 90s everyone knew about Dom’s Bakery on East Tremont in Throggs Neck. Its owner, Dominick Marano, was beloved in the community and always greeted everyone with a smile.

Sadly, Marano passed away Jan. 27 at the age of 78.

Marano would have turned 79 on Feb. 2 and was married to his wife Lenore for nearly 60 years. He was also survived by three sons, John, Dominick and Michael and four grandchildren.

John, a Community Board 10 member, is heartbroken and reflected about the life of his dad.

“My father was a real guy,” he said emotionally. “He would do anything for anybody.”

Marano, a lifelong Bronx resident, was raised on White Plains Road and East Tremont by Anthony and Mary Marano. He worked for GM Motors and a few bakeries, but around 1970 bought what became Dom’s Bakery.

He operated it for two decades and the eatery became a staple in Throggs Neck.

“Everyone knew my father,” Marano recalled. “He loved having his own bakery.”

But work was not the only thing in his life. Family meant everything to him.

He coached his kids and sponsored teams in the Throggs Neck Little League, took them to Yankee games, held big 4th of July parties and they traveled every year to a different place.

More importantly, he instilled in them the value of hard work and leadership.

“You have to make your own path in life,” he taught his sons.

Marano was also close with his grandchildren JC, Christian, Andrew and Michael Jr. and enjoyed playing cards with them, cracking corny jokes or watching them play sports.

“If my sons had a basketball game he was there,” Marano remarked. “He was so involved with us.”

He sold the bakery in the 90s and took a job at a supermarket so he could get good health insurance since he had diabetes.

Marano battled the disease for many years. He recently survived COVID-19, but while recovering in the hospital for three weeks, suffered from heart failure.

“I had a great childhood and I thank my mother and father for it,” he said. “They gave us every opportunity. He loved my children and my nephew.”