Fordham University alumni create dancing video to honor class of 2020

Former students at a Bronx college showed love virtually to the 2020 graduating class.

When the Fordham College Alumni Association (FCAA) saw a video created by the university’s class of 2020, one that celebrates their togetherness despite having to end their four years together away from their Rose Hill, Bronx campus, the organization decided to make its own.

The board of directors of the alumni association answered the graduates’ dancing and lip-syncing video to the Black Eyed Peas song, “I Gotta Feeling,” by offering some moves of their own to the tune of Pink’s “Raise Your Glass.” The older group toasted the Class of 2020 with representatives from the classes of 1981 through 2019, with children and even some pets joining in on the fun.

“As soon as we saw the class of 2020 video and knowing the angst they had at missing their commencement, traditionally outdoors on the great lawn of Fordham’s Edward’s Parade, we knew we had to honor this great group,” said Debra Caruso Marrone, president of the FCAA.

She added, “We rounded up as many alumni as we could and asked them to kick it up for this year’s grads. As we acknowledge in the video, we’re not the dancers they are, but we honor their achievement and we’re sorry they didn’t get the grand celebration enjoyed by thousands before them. Most of all, we welcome them to the alumni ‘Ramily,'” a reference to the Fordham Ram, the school’s mascot.”

The FCAA hopes to do further outreach to the Class of 2020 by inviting them to alumni networking events and job panel discussions.

The organization has also provided scholarships and awards to members of the 2020 graduating class as part of its regular operation.