Food delivery driver, 71, ambushed by four men on e-scooters in Soundview

Delivering food in NYC is not only a tough job, but it is becoming quite dangerous as well. Just last week a driver was carjacked in the Soundview section of the Bronx.

According to the NYPD, on March 30, a 71-year-old male food delivery employee was riding his e-bike when suddenly four men on motorized scooters ambushed him and demanded his property. They then allegedly pushed the senior citizen off the bike and stole it.

The driver was not reported injured, and the bike had an estimated value of $1,700.

The four individuals are described as males, 20-30 years in age.

