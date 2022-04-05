Police & Fire

Food delivery driver, 71, ambushed by four men on e-scooters in Soundview

Two of the four suspects who allegedly carjacked a 71-year-old food delivery driver.
Photo courtesy NYPD

Delivering food in NYC is not only a tough job, but it is becoming quite dangerous as well. Just last week a driver was carjacked in the Soundview section of the Bronx.

According to the NYPD, on March 30, a 71-year-old male food delivery employee was riding his e-bike when suddenly four men on motorized scooters ambushed him and demanded his property. They then allegedly pushed the senior citizen off the bike and stole it.

The driver was not reported injured, and the bike had an estimated value of $1,700.

The four individuals are described as males, 20-30 years in age.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

About the Author

Jason Cohen

Jason Cohen is a reporter for The Bronx Times. Originally from New Jersey, he moved to the Bronx five years ago. Jason has been a reporter for about 14 years and loves what he does. In particular, he enjoys covering meetings, events, writing features and informing the public about news. He also has a passion for sports and anything with controversy, and his other interests include watching movies and going to the beach. When he isn’t reporting or writing, Jason spends his weekends working at a bagel shop. And, yes, he’s also a Mets fan. So, “Sorry Bronxites.”

