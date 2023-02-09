Five men sought for early-morning armed robbery near Claremont

The NYPD is looking for five suspects who were involved in an early-morning armed robbery in the Claremont section of the Bronx last month.

According to police, at 1 a.m. on Jan. 29, a 30-year-old man was standing near a food truck in the vicinity of the Cross Bronx Expressway and Webster Avenue when three unknown men got out of a blue Honda SUV, which was double-parked nearby, and approached the vicim. After one of the suspects pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim, the trio of crooks proceeded to forcibly take jewelry off the victim, as well as $95 from his pocket.

The suspects then went back to the Honda, where two other unknown men were waiting inside, and fled the scene eastbound on Cross Bronx Expressway turning southbound onto Park Avenue. There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.

The NYPD released surveillance photos of the five suspects taken from the incident location.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.