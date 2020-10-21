Fitness expert brings 5 Borough Challenge to NYC

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

This weekend, New Yorkers in all five boroughs will get the opportunity to kickstart their fitness journeys.

Fitness expert and founder of Trifecta Strong Paul Bamba is hosting the formal launch of the “5 Borough Challenge” in New York City this Saturday on National Make a Difference Day.

The event will take place in each borough over the course of one day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Bamba will execute a social distancing-compliant fitness session in each location at no cost, where he will provide attendees with multi-level combat fitness training techniques as well as tips for maintaining their fitness goals at home during the fall and winter months.

“I am so excited to be bringing an initiative of this magnitude to New York City,” Bamba said. “Fitness and philanthropy are both passions of mine and being able to intertwine them into one cohesive event is something I have always dreamed of doing to impact the lives of the people of our community.”

All sessions take place on Saturday, Oct. 24. Locations and times for the fitness sessions are as follows:

Manhattan, 9 a.m.

John V. Lindsay East River Park, Track

Bronx, 11 a.m.

Macombs Dam Park, Track

Queens, 1 p.m.

Astoria Park, Track & Field

Brooklyn, 3 p.m.

Brooklyn Bridge, Pier 3 Lawn

Staten Island, 5 p.m.

Franklin D. Roosevelt Boardwalk and Beach

Attendees should register at trifectastrong.com. People can donate to their respective borough’s fundraiser initiative on the site before the end of the challenge. The charities include Robin Hood (Manhattan), Khamit Learning Academy (Brooklyn), Safe Horizon (Staten Island), Children of Promise (Bronx) and Ballin’ 4 Peace (Queens).