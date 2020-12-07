News

Fiserv presents $25,000 grant to SoBro economic development

AvatarBy Posted on
Chaka Adams (Fiserv) and Lourdes Zapata holding the envelope with the grant, joined by Fiserv representatives.
Photo courtesy of SoBro

On Nov. 24, Fiserv presented the South Bronx Economic Development Corporation (SoBro) with a grant for $25,000 to fund the development of a small business incubator and enhancements to their technology center.

The grant is part of Fiserv’s Back2Business initiative to provide access to funds, resources and technology to small minority-owned businesses that have been impacted by the ongoing pandemic.

SoBro offers training, support and business development resources to startup and early stage businesses with an onsite Entrepreneur Assistance Center (EAC). In addition to the grant funds, Fiserv will also provide Clover technology, onsite and virtual trainings and other consultative services to SoBro members.

Yellow cabs are in the DNA of New York City, but will that last?

Schneps Connects

About the Author

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC

>