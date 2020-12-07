Fiserv presents $25,000 grant to SoBro economic development

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

On Nov. 24, Fiserv presented the South Bronx Economic Development Corporation (SoBro) with a grant for $25,000 to fund the development of a small business incubator and enhancements to their technology center.

The grant is part of Fiserv’s Back2Business initiative to provide access to funds, resources and technology to small minority-owned businesses that have been impacted by the ongoing pandemic.

SoBro offers training, support and business development resources to startup and early stage businesses with an onsite Entrepreneur Assistance Center (EAC). In addition to the grant funds, Fiserv will also provide Clover technology, onsite and virtual trainings and other consultative services to SoBro members.