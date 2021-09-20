First rendering revealed for new housing development coming to the South Bronx

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The developer for an affordable housing project in the South Bronx revealed the first rendering and look at the architecture and exterior for 580 Gerard Ave.

The $90 million development, purchased with Opportunity Zone equity, will be an eight-story multi-family rental complex comprised of 200 units, with 30% of the units designated as affordable, ranging from one- to two-bedroom homes. The project will also include retail space and parking. Residences will feature modern design and premium finishes, as well as a robust amenity package which will include a sun deck, touchless elevators, fitness center, yoga room, grilling stations, screening room, party room and bike storage.

The location, 580 Gerard Ave., 0is ideally situated between the South Bronx waterfront and the express 2, 4 and 5 subway lines — near local attractions such as the Universal Hip Hop Museum and Food Bazaar (the borough’s largest grocery store) — all within a five-minute subway ride to Manhattan, 10 minutes to midtown. Demolition plans have been filed and construction is expected to soon begin.