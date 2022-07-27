NIDC announces completion of its first Financial Literacy Ambassador Program

As a part of its mission to prepare youth for a successful future and help build thriving communities, Neighborhood Initiatives Development Corp. (NIDC) is proud to announce the completion of its first Financial Literacy Ambassador Program (FLAP).

NIDC surveyed the community and found that there was a need for youth financial literacy education. Securing a $40,000 grant through the NYC Participatory Budgeting process, NIDC partnered with Ridgewood Savings Bank and Jasmine Brown, author of “The Money Club: A Teenage Financial Literacy Guide” to set up the course.

As a program facilitator, Brown flew in from North Carolina twice to use her guide and accompanying workbook to support 12 Bronx teens and their families as they learned about banking, budgeting and entrepreneurship. Participants were offered money to start a savings account, which Ridgewood Savings Bank matched. Participants were encouraged to then be ambassadors of what they learned to support friends and family.

“Working with the students in person was an absolute joy,” said Brown. “The students were engaged and excited to learn. I find that when teaching a topic like money, kids get into it because they want to learn more about it and want to make more of it.”

“It was great to be a part of implementing FLAP for our Bronx teens, said Jessica Toro, Director of Community Engagement at NIDC. Through these workshops, they were able to learn about savings, entrepreneurship, and investing which are all great financial tools they can use now and in their futures. I hope they will apply some, if not all, of what they learned when making financial decisions throughout their lives.”

This program was made possible by NYC Civic Engagement Commission, Young Men’s Initiative, F.A.C.T.S, Strive Higher Inc, Ridgewood Savings Bank (Norwood Branch), NY Public Library-Allerton and Ann Clair’s Salumeria Sandwich Shop.

NIDC’s mission is to prepare youth for a successful future and help build thriving communities. Their youth development services include after-school programs for students in grades pre-K through 12, summer camp, nightly teen center and support for Out-of-School Youth.

For additional information, please contact Jessica Toro, director of Community Engagement at jtoro@nidcny.org.