Financing secured for Renova West, upcoming affordable and supportive housing development in Morrisania

Financing has recently been secured for the construction of Renova West, an upcoming 19-story affordable and supportive housing building at 860 Concourse Village E. in Morrisania.

The $193 million project will bring 266 affordable apartments to the neighborhood, as well as an Institute for Community Living Bronx Health Hub, which will occupy approximately 7,000 square feet and provide expanded access to integrated physical and behavioral healthcare, including counseling, housing support, care coordination and access to social and medical resources.

Apartments at Renova West will range in size from studios to three-bedroom units. Of the 266 apartments, 148 will be studios, 60 will be one-bedroom units, 47 will be two-bedroom units and 11 will be three-bedroom units.

Additionally, 160 of the apartments will be supportive housing units for formerly homeless individuals and those with behavioral health needs. All residents will have access to the on-site social services provided by the Institute for Community Living, as well as a bike room, a fitness room, a laundry room, a package room, a “learning kitchen,” a recreation room, lounge and an outdoor courtyard.

Aufgang Architects designed Renova West to meet passive housing standards and target LEED Platinum certification. The building is being developed by Gilbane Development Company, the Institute for Community Living, Tredway, the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development and the New York City Housing Development Corporation.

The site of the new development was previously just a parking lot. There is convenient access to mass transportation in the area. This includes the Melrose train station, which provides service for the Harlem line, as well as bus stops for the Bx1, Bx2, Bx6, Bx6+, Bx13, Bx32, Bx41, Bx41+ and BxM4 lines.