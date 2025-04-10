FIAME celebrates honorees at 39th Awards Dinner Dance

Numerous community and education leaders were honored at the FIAME Awards Dinner Dance.

The Forum of Italian American Educators (FIAME) hosted its 39th Awards Dinner Dance on Friday, April 4.

Numerous community members were honored at the event for their contributions to the City.

This year’s honorees included Associate Superintendent of Catholic Identity and Secondary Schools Linda Mele-Dougherty, UFT Pension Special Representative Frank Panebianco, Our Lady of Mount Carmel School Principal John Musto, P.S. 121 in Queens Principal Nicholas Patrello, St. Raymond Elementary School Italian Teacher Josephine Casale, P.S. 83 Seventh Grade Teacher Melissa Guglielmo, P.S. 121 Bronx Special Education Teacher Maria Bocci Velella, Cardinal Spellman High School Guidance Counselor Anne-Marie Norberto, FIAME Secretary Phyllis Tiz Nastasio and Bronx District 13 Council Member Kristy Marmorato.

Mele-Dougherty and Panebianco received the Thomas C. Giordano Leadership-in-Education Award. Musto and Patrello were presented with the Michael Tomasetti Administrator’s Award. Casale and Guglielmo were honored with the Guy Stella Excellence in Teaching Award. Velella got the Andy Galdi Special Education Award and Norberto the Andy Galdi Student Support Service Award. Nastasio was given the Dominic Capone FIAME Service Award. Marmorato received the Philip J. Abinanti Community Service Award.