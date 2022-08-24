PRIMARY RESULTS: Assemblymember Fernandez wins big in east Bronx state Senate race

State Assemblymember Nathalia Fernandez declared victory early Tuesday night leading the race for the Democratic nomination for state Senate District 34.

With 185 of 187 election districts reporting unofficial tallies according to the state Board of Elections, Fernandez had captured 60.5% or 5,286 votes. Christian Amato, a Community Board 11 member and former staffer for state Senator Alessandra Biaggi, was running a distant second with 27.9% or 2,439 votes, and John Perez, a retired Army officer and perennial candidate, finished with 7.4% or 652 votes.

“I’m just very happy, ecstatic, you know, obviously tired — it’s been a vigorous campaign — but grateful, grateful for the support that we’ve built to get to this point,” Fernandez told the Bronx Times Tuesday night, surrounded by who she said are her family, friends, team, mentors, supporters and some constituents.

Shortly before 10 p.m., Fernandez was comfortable enough with her lead to announce victory while Amato, a Pelham Parkway native, was still hopeful, pointing to Westchester results that hadn’t come in yet, a couple of broken poll machines and absentee ballots.

Amato, 34, was among about 20 supporters at Archie’s Tap and Table in City Island spread across a handful of outdoor tables, eating and drinking beers as the results came in.

The outdoor patio at the Havana Room in Throggs Neck had a different atmosphere, full of cigar smoke, loud music, cocktails and open-bar energy. Supporters threw hugs around Fernandez and were already calling her “Senator.”

Bronx Assemblymember Kenny Burgos celebrated with Fernandez, telling the Bronx Times he is proud of and excited for his colleague.

“She has a knowledge of what the people need and the issues that are facing the Bronx right now,” he said. “And I think going into 2023 she is going to be a huge partner in Albany for our residents.”

If Fernandez, 34, a Morris Park resident, had lost the race, she would have retained her spot as the Democratic candidate for the 80th Assembly District, as there was no challenger to her seat during the Assembly’s June primary.

Early voting in the Bronx plummeted in this primary compared to June’s primaries, and turnout wasn’t looking high on Tuesday, with just 79 ballots scanned at MS 101 Edward R. Byrne in Throggs Neck through 6:15 p.m., and a few hours earlier, just 76 scanned at PS 108 Philip J. Abinanti in Morris Park.

Of 111,014 active Democratic voters in Senate District 34, just 8,732 cast votes in Tuesday’s Democratic primary, with 6,505 of those votes coming from the Bronx portion of the district. Two Westchester districts remained unaccounted for as of 12:45 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The 34th Senatorial District encompasses the east Bronx neighborhoods of City Island, Throggs Neck, Pelham Bay, Middletown, Country Club, Castle Hill, Parkchester, Clason Point and portions of Morris Park, as well as the southern Westchester communities of Pelham, Pelham Manor and portions of New Rochelle.



Map credit: New York Redistricting and You

Reach Aliya Schneider at aschneider@schnepsmedia.com or (718) 260-4597. For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes