FEMA Mobile Disaster Recovery Center visits the Bronx

A FEMA Mobile Disaster Recovery Center will visit the Bronx Oct. 29-Nov. 1 to help survivors of Hurricane Ida apply for FEMA disaster assistance and get answer to their questions.

Survivors may visit the mobile unit and meet with FEMA staff and representatives of other federal and state agencies. They can also get help uploading documents. Representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration will also be available to explain how to apply for low-interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters, businesses and private nonprofits.

The mobile unit will be visiting:

Aileen B. Recreational Complex at Pelham Bay Park

Middletown Road and Stadium Avenue

Bronx, NY 10465

Friday, Oct. 29, Saturday, Oct. 30 and Monday, Nov. 1, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Survivors do not need to visit a recovery center to get help. You can apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. Helpline operators are available from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., daily. Press 2 for Spanish. Press 3 for an interpreter who speaks your language.

The deadline to apply for FEMA disaster assistance is Monday, Dec. 6.

For official information on New York’s recovery effort, visit fema.gov/disaster/4615. Follow FEMA on Twitter at twitter.com/femaregion2 and on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.