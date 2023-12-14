Kingsbridge

FDNY investigating cause of five-alarm fire that destroyed several Kingsbridge businesses

The FDNY battled a five-alarm fire that tore through several businesses on West 231st Street in Kingsbridge.
Photo courtesy of the FDNY

Fire marshals are continuing to investigate the cause of an early morning five-alarm fire that ripped through five Kingsbridge businesses and left one person injured on Wednesday, according to the FDNY.

The FDNY responded to a call regarding the fire at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 13 with 44 units consisting of 200 fire and EMS personnel, according to Assistant Chief Thomas Currao. The fire is believed to have started at the Cold Cut City Bunny Deli, located at 228 West 231st St., and spread to four neighboring businesses. 

The fire is believed to have started at the Cold Cut City Bunny Deli at around 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 13, according to FDNY.Photo courtesy of the FDNY
While speaking to the media on Wednesday, Currao said responding personnel initially tried an interior attack, but was forced to change their tactics.

“We had to transition due to the volume and body of fire and its extension to an exterior attack,” he said. “There are multiple ceilings in a lot of these stores and occupancies. Multiple ceilings have been put up over time. It takes a lot of time to get at the fire and knock it down.”

Assistant Chief Thomas Currao addressed the media on Dec. 13 as the FDNY continued to battle the fire.Photo courtesy of the FDNY

The fire was under control at approximately 7:48 a.m., according to FDNY.

One civilian was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, Currao said.

The FDNY battled a five-alarm fire that tore through several businesses on West 231st Street in Kingsbridge.Photo courtesy of the FDNY

Council Member Eric Dinowitz, who represents Kinsgridge, visited the scene after the FDNY had extinguished the blaze.

“I am at the scene of the devastating fire in Kingsbridge with @jpegnyc_ from @bronxbp office. Five businesses completely destroyed. Everyone is safe. On the ground supporting our small businesses,” he said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Reach Zach Gewelb at [email protected]. For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes 

