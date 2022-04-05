Police arrest, charge 18-year-old for fatal March Soundview shooting

The NYPD arrested a man over the weekend for the murder of an 18-year-old in the Soundview section of the Bronx last month.

On April 2, Rafael Saavedra, 18, was charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon for allegedly killing Dellin Scarlett.

Police said the homicide happened at about 2:58 p.m. on March 16 at the corner of East 172nd Street and Harrod Avenue in Soundview.

Saavedra, 836 Olmstead Ave., allegedly fired multiple shots at Scarlett, 18. When police from the 43rd Precinct arrived on the scene they found Scarlett with gunshot wounds to his right shoulder, chest, lower abdomen, both arms and both legs.

EMS rushed Scarlett to Jacobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.