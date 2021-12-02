Police & Fire

Fatal hit and run on Jerome Avenue kills 80-year-old man

A fatal hit and run left an 80-year-old man dead last week on Jerome Avenue in the Bronx.
According to the NYPD, on Nov. 16, police responded to a 911 call of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at 2625 Jerome Ave., at 6:07 a.m. Upon arrival, they found Tung Vo, of Creston Avenue, lying in the road with severe trauma to his head and right leg.

EMS transported Vo, 80, to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead later that day. A preliminary investigation revealed that Vo was struck by a blue Sport Utility Vehicle that was traveling southbound on Jerome Avenue. The SUV fled the scene southbound on Jerome Avenue. The NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad is investigating.

