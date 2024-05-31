News

CM Farías hosts menstrual product giveaway in Soundview

Vernice Nina Etienne, Suraiyah Ortiz of Planned Parenthood, New York City councilmember Farah N. Louis, The C.O.R.E. Family Enrichment Center & Bronx River Houses Resident President Norma Saunders, and councilmember Amanda Farias in a group photo in the front of the CORE FEC office holding bags filled with menstrual products. Photo Jewel Webber
Photo Jewel Webber

In recognition of World Menstrual Hygiene Day and to support the menstrual health of females young and old in the Bronx, the office of Council Member Amanda Farías partnered with Council Member Farah Louis, the CORE Family Enrichment Center (FEC), Books Education Learning Life (BELL) organization and Planned Parenthood to deliver menstrual hygiene products to Bronx community members on May 28.

Distributed bags were filled with menstrual hygiene products, a box of biodegradable facial towels from the Clean Skin Club, and First Aid Beauty skin cleansing products. Photo Jewel Webber
Over 150 bags of menstrual hygiene products were given to community members. The event was held at the CORE FEC in Soundview.

