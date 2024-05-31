CM Farías hosts menstrual product giveaway in Soundview

Vernice Nina Etienne, Suraiyah Ortiz of Planned Parenthood, City Council Member Farah N. Louis, the C.O.R.E. Family Enrichment Center & Bronx River Houses Resident President Norma Saunders and Council Member Amanda Farías in a group photo in the front of the CORE FEC office holding bags filled with menstrual products.

Vernice Nina Etienne, Suraiyah Ortiz of Planned Parenthood, City Council Member Farah N. Louis, the C.O.R.E. Family Enrichment Center & Bronx River Houses Resident President Norma Saunders and Council Member Amanda Farías in a group photo in the front of the CORE FEC office holding bags filled with menstrual products.

In recognition of World Menstrual Hygiene Day and to support the menstrual health of females young and old in the Bronx, the office of Council Member Amanda Farías partnered with Council Member Farah Louis, the CORE Family Enrichment Center (FEC), Books Education Learning Life (BELL) organization and Planned Parenthood to deliver menstrual hygiene products to Bronx community members on May 28.

Over 150 bags of menstrual hygiene products were given to community members. The event was held at the CORE FEC in Soundview.