Family and parent-owned businesses in NYC to support

BY COURTNEY INGALLS, DONNA DUARTE-LADD & JANA BEAUCHAMP

Now that NYC has entered Phase 3 and more businesses start to open back up to the public, it is time to (if financially able to) bring economic growth back to our beloved city. Whether it is curbside pick up or visiting your favorite spot while following social distancing guidelines, here are a few of our favorite family or parent-owned businesses in NYC to visit, and most importantly, support!

Manhattan

Cool Mess – Lenox Hill

137 E 62nd St., New York, NY 10065

This DIY ice cream is the perfect place to bring kids that are both creative and have a love for ice cream. This ice cream parlor is a colorful and fun space that is filled with treats in every corner. Not only is the atmosphere sweet, but so are the delicious treats they sell. Customers can make their ice cream by choosing their base flavor, a baked good to mix in, and three toppings from the stores’ 25 item topping list. If you don’t feel like making your own, Cool Mess also sells sundaes and other treats that can be made for you!

Grandma’s Place – Harlem

84 W. 120th St., New York, NY 10027

A community favorite — this multi-cultural shop focuses on education and special needs with unique toys and books for kids. The store is now open with social distancing and masks being applied for customers.

Make My Cake – Harlem

2380 Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd., New York, NY 10030

This family-owned business has been baking up its delicious baked goods for over two decades. Josephine Smith’s “Ma Smith” recipes are a combination of southern baking and Harlem vibes. From specialty cakes to key lime pie — they have a treat for everyone in the family.

Milk & Cookies Kids Spa and Salon – Lenox Hill

1196 1st Ave., New York, NY 10065

A cousin collaboration by Jataon and Teychenne Whitley. This local pampering spa for kids in NYC is operating at a fifty percent capacity. Customers are being asked to read and sign a liability waiver on their whereabouts and health for the last 14 days. Once inside, kids can enjoy pampering, milk, and freshly baked cookies. Bring your kids (only one parent with child for now) to finally get hair cuts and nails done. For now, the Cookie Cafe’s seating area is closed, but kids can have their cookies and milk to go. And boys are included in the fun. There is a “Cool Dudes” section designed especially for them. Temporary tattoos, “booger” soap and mud pie with worm’s spa services suit their boyish needs. Cookies Kids Salon & Spa is the ultimate destination for kids — a place where they can sit back, relax, and have fun.

Sisters Uptown Book Store – Washington Heights

1942 Amsterdam Ave. New York, NY 10032

Summertime is the best time to sit down and enjoy a book that you have been dying to try. Sisters Uptown Bookstore offers stories that have been written by gifted African American authors and other great authors that are masters of the spoken word. After recently celebrating 15 years of community service, the bookstore continues to provide information and ideas for adults and kids. The store is accepting orders for pickup and delivery.

Brooklyn

Mini Jake – Williamsburg

178 N 9th St, Brooklyn, NY 11211

A go-to Brooklyn favorite (and beyond) for all things gear and baby. This kid resource has everything from the latest stroller to cool kids scooters. Also available online.

Parachute Brooklyn – Greenpoint

151 Norman Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11222

Shop this sweet shop owned and ran by two local moms. Located in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, the shop started to combat landfill waste. You’ll find gently worn pieces of commercial and designer brands and pretty cool vintage pieces ranging from the 1950s to the 1990s.

Sincerely, Tommy – Bedford, Stuyvesant

343 Tompkins Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11216 Mother Kai Avent-deLeon founded her gorgeous boutique Sincerely, Tommy in her hometown of Bed-Stuy. A lifestyle concept store where you can find eclectic clothing and jewelry for women as well as unique homeware.

Staubitz Market – Cobble Hill

222 Court St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

Staubitz Market is known as one of the oldest butcher shops in New York City. This butcher shop has continued to be a resource for the community for over 100 years. All of the meat that is sold is hand-selected daily in order to ensure that the customers are getting the best products. Not only does the market have butchery, such as beef and lamb, but it also offers a wide variety of charcuterie, artisanal cheeses, and decadent pantry samples.

Queens

The Brass Owl – Ditmars Steinway

36-19 Ditmars Blvd., Queens, NY 11105

This little boutique has some of the best options available for clothes, shoes, accessories, and more! The Brass Owl sells a variety of items that are made by local New York City designers and also has items that you can’t find anywhere else. This boutique is also different from others because of its available car packages. Bring joy to your family or friends by sending them a custom care package. Send in some info about the package recipient, and Brass Owl will put together a combination of gifts specific to their interests.

Schmidts Candy – Woodhaven

9415 Jamaica Ave., Jamaica, NY 11421

For all of the chocolate lovers out there, Schmidts Candy is the place to get some fantastic treats! This candy shop has been around since 1925 and has continued to handcraft amazing chocolate that makes every occasion a little bit better. The recipes have been passed down throughout the owner’s family and are made with quality ingredients. With a variety of chocolate flavors to choose from, families can take home assorted chocolates or truffles that will be enjoyed by the whole family.

Bronx

La Morada – Mott Haven

308 Willis Ave., Bronx, New York 10454

Enjoy authentic Mexican cuisine while also enjoying the culture and art that this undocumented family-owned restaurant offers. The owners of La Morada want to preserve and share their food with neighbors and friends which means a lot to them and their family. When this family isn’t cooking in the kitchen, they are actively participating in social justice causes. Whether you want a full course meal or just want to share some homemade guacamole with some friends, La Morada is the place to go!

Lickety Split Ice Cream – City Island

295 City Island Ave., The Bronx, NY 10464

Looking for a good place to get a frosty dessert? Stop by Lickety Split Ice Cream! The parlor’s vintage interior and the sixties’ style decor will have every parent remembering their childhood. Lickety Split has everything you could ask for in an ice cream shop, including over 20 flavors of ice cream and ten flavors of sorbet. The ice cream is delicious, and the atmosphere is perfect for families of all ages!

Menchies’s Frozen Yogurt – Riverdale

3555 Johnson Ave. Bronx, NY 10463

Order up a fun rainbow topping fro-yo birthday cake or come by for curbside summer fro-yo pickup. Vegan options available as well as delivery!

This story first appeared on newyorkfamily.com.