Everytable launches in Jacobi Hospital offering new meal choices to patients, health care workers

Everytable, the mission-driven company making nutritious food accessible to everyone, everywhere, announced its partnership with NYC Health + Hospitals, the nation’s largest municipal health care system empowering New Yorkers to live their healthiest lives.

“I’m so excited to bring healthy, convenient, and affordable food to the Bronx – where residents face the highest rates of food insecurity in the state – while also expanding meal options for health care workers and the patients they treat, who have historically had limited access to healthy food within the walls of medical facilities,” said Sam Polk, founder and CEO of Everytable.

Beginning in November, Everytable storefronts will open in three of NYC Health + Hospitals’ locations, including Jacobi , Metropolitan and South Brooklyn Health, with Queens, Harlem and Kings County soon to follow. A grand opening event was held on Nov. 16 at Jacobi to commemorate Everytable’s launch.

“We are thrilled to partner with Everytable, demonstrating our hospital’s commitment to providing healthy food options for our patients and staff. This integrative health practice helps improve the overall health and well-being of our Bronx communities,” said Christopher Mastromano, CEO of Jacobi and North Central Bronx hospitals.

According to Kate MacKenzie, executive director of NYC Mayor’s Office of Food Policy, the partnership between Everytable and NYC Health + Hospitals will offer thousands of health care workers, patients and families the opportunity to eat health meals during their hospital stays.

“As the largest municipal hospital system in the country, NYC Health + Hospitals continues to make the healthy choice the easy choice for New Yorkers,” said MacKenzie

. “Everytable’s innovative business model and demonstrated commitment to equity and sustainability in the food system brings us even closer to becoming a truly Food Forward NYC.”

The announcement comes on the heels of Everytable’s growth as a food provider for health care systems, patients, seniors and everyday people looking for healthier meal options. Additional partners in New York City include CVS and the Fund for Public Housing.

The grand opening event at Jacobi was attended by its health care workers, hospital leadership, elected officials and local community leaders.

