Entrepreneurs at Manhattan College to support startup collaboration

Manhattan College is launching “Entrepreneurs@MC,” a program to facilitate student entrepreneurship.

Led by the O’Malley School of Business collaborating with schools across campus, the program will foster a comprehensive entrepreneurial ecosystem on campus. Students with ideas for new businesses will form teams and engage in startup workshops, connect with entrepreneur mentors to develop business plans and compete for startup funding by participating in the college’s signature innovation challenge.

“Entrepreneurs@MC creates a collaborative environment nurturing innovation and new business ideas,” said Donald E. Gibson, dean of the O’Malley School of Business. “Our students will leverage their business expertise in product marketing, financial modeling and strategic planning along with engineering proficiency in design, functionality and implementation to create award-winning business plans.”

Leading this new endeavor is Winston Peters, adjunct professor of marketing and founding partner of the NYC-based consultancy, MyÜberLife Consulting Group.

“We seek to empower our students with an entrepreneurial energy as we provide a portfolio of new ideas,” Peters said. “Entrepreneurs@MC will propel students to make an innovation imprint on the ever-changing NYC business landscape and beyond.”

Entrepreneurs@MC was made possible by a gift from alumnus Mike Kelly, managing partner of Yellow Thread Ventures and previous founder and CEO of On Call International. In addition, Kelly is a member of the O’Malley School of Business advisory board.