Hochul marks the completion of 96-unit affordable and supportive housing development in Fordham Heights

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced earlier this month the completion of a 96-unit affordable and supportive housing development in Fordham Heights.

The development, named 2050 Grand Concourse, includes 58 units of supportive housing, with the remaining 38 units set aside for low-to-middle income New Yorkers. The project, which cost $61.4 million to complete, is all-electric, representing part of the state’s plan to increase the number of zero-carbon multifamily units.

The development also includes a 10,000-square foot community facility space, which serves as the new headquarters for the Bronx-based social services nonprofit Unique People Services. The organization, which co-developed the project along with Robert Sanborn Development, provides social services for tenants and the Bronx community.

“With this new housing development in the Bronx, we’re helping more New Yorkers access the high quality, supportive, and affordable housing they deserve,” Hochul said in a statement. “These 96 homes will not only transform lives and set residents on a path to stability and success, but thanks to the development’s energy efficient design, we’re also building a strong, healthier and greener community.”

The development is part of Hochul’s housing plan to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes across the state — including 10,000 with supportive services — plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 units. In the last five years, New York State Homes and Community Renewal has created or preserved 14,700 affordable homes in the Bronx.

The 58 supportive units are a main feature of the development, providing the occupants with access to on-site services such as care coordination, vocational training, transportation, food and nutrition education, health promotion and education, home-making assistance and counseling. The units are for single adults.

The affordable housing units are for tenants who earn at or below 80% of the Area Median Income, which equates to a household income of $112,960 for a family of four.

Hochul also touted the building’s energy efficiency and how the developers received a $750,000 subsidy through New York state’s inaugural Buildings of Excellence Competition, which is administered by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority. The competition aims to advance the governor’s goal of building two million eco-friendly homes by 2030.

The building was constructed with a focus on clean energy. It includes high-performance exterior insulation; solar panels; Energy Star windows, lighting and appliances; high-efficiency HVAC systems; low-flow plumbing fixtures and sustainable building products.

The development was also lauded by local elected officials.

State Assemblymember Yudelka Tapia of the 86th Assembly District, which covers Fordham Heights, said the completion of 2050 Grand Concourse is a “true game-changer.”

“With 96 affordable apartments, a strong emphasis on sustainability, and support services, it’s a powerful resource that will significantly improve the lives of those in the 86th district,” Tapia said.

State Sen. Luis Sepúlveda praised the state for ensuring the development came together.

“This development not only provides safe and energy-efficient homes but also stands as a testament to New York state’s commitment to supporting communities through innovative and environmentally conscious initiatives,” Sepúlveda said.

