Empire State Building hosting Oktoberfest pop-up with Bronx Brewery

Toast to fall with a local brew at the top of the Empire State Building.

From now through Oct. 30, the Empire State Building is collaborating with the Bronx Brewery to host a special Oktoberfest pop-up on the 86th Observatory floor. The pop-up marks the first time in the building’s history that drinks will be served within the Observatory Experience.

“We continue the 90th Anniversary celebration of the World’s Most Famous Building this fall in partnership with local favorite Bronx Brewery,” said Jean-Yves Ghazi, president of the Empire State Building Observatory. “With the implementation of our industry-leading indoor environmental quality, our guests can enjoy our new reimagined, immersive digital and tactile exhibits with confidence before they relax with an evening drink and the most spectacular 360-degree, open-air views that New York City can offer.”

The brewery will offer four different beers for sale, their American Pale Ale, World Gone Hazy IPA, Smile My Guy IPA and Das Bronx Oktoberfest. The Empire State Building’s STATE Grill and Bar will also offer mini New York-style cheesecakes for $10 while supplies last.

“We are proud to join forces with the Empire State Building to celebrate Oktoberfest in the heart of New York City,” said Sean Valenti, spokesperson for Bronx Brewery. “Our work revolves around community, creativity, and inclusivity, which are all things that come to mind when we think of the Empire State Building.”

The pop-up will be open from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. every Thursday through Saturday as a part of the Empire State Building’s Observatory Experience. The Bronx Brewery beers will be sold at the Empire State Building from a special 90th anniversary cart on the building’s 86th floor. Tickets start at $42 and are available on the Empire State Building website.