Empire City Casino celebrates 10th anniversary of ALS Ice Bucket Challenge

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano, Empire City Casino by MGM Resorts executives and the family of late Yonkers native Pat Quinn, along with elected officials and the general public participated in the 10th Anniversary of the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge trackside adjacent to Yonkers Raceway at Empire City.

The annual event, co-founded by Quinn after his diagnosis of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (“ALS”) in 2013, became a global phenomenon 10 years ago, in 2014. ALS, often called “Lou Gehrig’s Disease,” is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

In the 10 years since it was founded by Quinn and others, ALS Ice Bucket Challenges have significantly increased the awareness of this deadly disease globally. Ten years ago, only 80 multidisciplinary clinics for ALS were open around the country. Now, more than 240 are open nationally where ALS patients can see all the medical disciplines they need in one place. Social media also allows patients to connect from all around the world, including Pat Quinn Jr. while he was alive, engaging with patients across the globe.

Since 2014, Empire City Casino has hosted the annual challenge, with the exception of 2020 because of the pandemic. The City of Yonkers donates buckets and the stage for the event and organizes online registration for participants. Empire City underwrites the cost of the event and donates the space, staffing, and over 1,300 pounds of ice. New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins led the countdown this year.

