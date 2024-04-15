Bronx’s 52nd Precinct teams up with Zaccaro for Easter Egg Hunt

Precinct Community Affairs and PO Echevarria at the Easter Egg Hunt.

Crusaders for Children’s Rights received certificate of appreciation from Never End Love & The 52nd Precinct Community Affairs and PO Echevarria at the Easter Egg Hunt.

State Assemblymember John Zaccaro, Jr., and Bronx Liaison Lt. Nelson Bonilla and PO Echevarria hosted an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 6, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside the 52nd Precinct on Webster Avenue.

The event had music, popcorn, face painter, giveaway, hot cocoa, Easter eggs and a visit from the Easter Bunny.

Crusaders for Children’s Rights and Guerinos Against Graffiti and other officers and volunteers were honored by Never End Love and the 52nd Precinct Community Affairs and PO Echevarria.

