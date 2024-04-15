News

Bronx’s 52nd Precinct teams up with Zaccaro for Easter Egg Hunt

Crusaders for Children's Rights received certificate of appreciation from Never End Love & The 52nd Precinct Community Affairs and PO Echevarria at the Easter Egg Hunt.
State Assemblymember John Zaccaro, Jr., and Bronx Liaison Lt. Nelson Bonilla and PO Echevarria hosted an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 6, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside the 52nd Precinct on Webster Avenue.

A little girl smiles at the Easter Egg Hunt as she gets her face painted.
The event had music, popcorn, face painter, giveaway, hot cocoa, Easter eggs and a visit from the Easter Bunny.

Children hunt for eggs at the Easter Egg Hunt outside the 52nd Precinct on Webster Avenue.
Crusaders for Children’s Rights and  Guerinos Against Graffiti and other officers and volunteers were honored by Never End Love and the 52nd Precinct Community Affairs and PO Echevarria.

