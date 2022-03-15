Suspect robs East Tremont TD Bank on Monday: ‘I’m homeless, hungry and I’m not afraid to die.’

“I have a gun. I’m homeless, hungry and I’m not afraid to die. I’ll take you down with me,” was written on a note handed to a TD Bank teller before the business was robbed in Throggs Neck on Monday, according to an NYPD source.

The teller complied, and the suspect ended up running off with $700 from the 3755 E. Tremont Ave. bank, police said.

The unidentified man, described as light-skinned and possibly in his 50s, did not display a firearm, according to the police source.

The incident occurred within the 45th Precinct, around 4:50 p.m.

There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing, an NYPD detective said on Tuesday.

A TD Bank spokesperson declined to comment for this article.

The Bronx Times has reached out to Councilmember Marjorie Velázquez, whose district encompasses the bank, for comment and is awaiting a response.

Reach Aliya Schneider at aschneider@schnepsmedia.com or (718) 260-4597. For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes.