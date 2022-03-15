Police & Fire

Suspect robs East Tremont TD Bank on Monday: ‘I’m homeless, hungry and I’m not afraid to die.’

The East Tremont Avenue TD Bank, pictured, was closed off Monday evening after a man claiming to have a gun allegedly robbed $700.
Photos Aliya Schneider

“I have a gun. I’m homeless, hungry and I’m not afraid to die. I’ll take you down with me,” was written on a note handed to a TD Bank teller before the business was robbed in Throggs Neck on Monday, according to an NYPD source.

The teller complied, and the suspect ended up running off with $700 from the 3755 E. Tremont Ave. bank, police said.

The unidentified man, described as light-skinned and possibly in his 50s, did not display a firearm, according to the police source.

Police officers inside the glass bank windows of the 3755 E. Tremont Ave. bank shortly before 7 p.m., after the alleged robbery on Monday evening.

The incident occurred within the 45th Precinct, around 4:50 p.m.

There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing, an NYPD detective said on Tuesday.

A TD Bank spokesperson declined to comment for this article.

The Bronx Times has reached out to Councilmember Marjorie Velázquez, whose district encompasses the bank, for comment and is awaiting a response.

Aliya Schneider is a digital editor for the Bronx Times. She is a reporter and photojournalist who loves asking hard questions to get answers and capturing moments that may otherwise go unseen. Aliya has worked as a journalist in New York and Vermont since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and graduated Barnard College of Columbia University in May 2020. When she’s not reading, writing, researching or taking photos, she is probably showing photos of her cat to anyone who will look.

