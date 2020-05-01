East Bronx snubbed from face mask distribution sites

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

After New York City announced it will be distributing over 100,000 free face coverings in parks across the five boroughs from Saturday, May 2 through Tuesday, May 5, it became apparent that some areas were overseen — particularly the east Bronx.

Out of the borough’s 11 distribution sites, the closest one to the east Bronx is at the border of Soundview and Hunts Point at a Lafayette Avenue field house that’s adjacent to the westbound end of Soundview Park.

In a newsletter, state senator Alessandra Biaggi addressed the lack of representation given to the east Bronx saying that having no distribution sites there “is is absolutely unacceptable, given that these are high need areas.”

“I have already flagged this oversight, and my team is working with the Mayor’s Office to identify distribution locations within those zip codes to ensure our communities in the East and South Bronx have access to the face coverings they need to stay safe and healthy,” Biaggi continued.

That issue was also addressed by Assemblywoman Nathalia Fernandez, who vocally criticized the lack of inclusion on Twitter.

In every map that’s I’ve seen, zip codes 10469/67/61 in the #80thAD have some of the highest numbers in the Bronx. Why are we not getting masks?? @NYCMayor we need a distribution site over here! pic.twitter.com/RNNQQbgIGp — Nathalia Fernandez (@Fernandez4NY) April 30, 2020

A representative from City Comptroller Scott Stringer’s office was also vocally critical of the move.

In addition to the west Soundview site, three are in Crotona Park, one in Mott Haven’s St. Mary’s Park, Rainey Park in Longwood, Mullaly Park adjacent to Yankee Stadium, Saint James, Poe, and Rose Hill parks in Fordham, and Norwood’s Williamsbridge Oval.

A similar issue was also reported for south Brooklyn.

