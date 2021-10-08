E-bike driver hits dies in fatal one-vehicle accident

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Bronx man lost his life over the weekend when he had a fatal accident while operating an e-bike.

According to the NYPD, on Oct. 2 at 2:44 a.m., Felipe Fisher, 39, was driving an e-bike northbound on Webster Avenue just past Ittner Place when he lost control of the e-bike, struck the cement median and was ejected from the vehicle.

When police arrived on the scene they found Fisher, of Hoe Avenue, lying in the street unconscious and unresponsive with severe body trauma. EMS responded and pronounced Fisher deceased.