Duo wanted for multiple armed robberies in the Bronx

The NYPD is looking for two men who have been on a four-month crime spree throughout the borough.
The first incident occurred on Aug. 25 in front of 1780 Watson Ave., when a 22-year-old man entered a car planning to buy hoodies from another man. Things turned sour when the driver pulled out a gun and stole his hooded sweatshirt, a pair of earrings and necklace. As he tried to get his property back, the duo fought and the thief shot at him before fleeing the scene.
A week later the thieves struck again. This time they robbed a man in front of a supermarket. On Aug. 31, one of the crooks held a gun and demanded money from a 53-year old man sitting in his car in front of the “Western Beef Supermarket” located at 1851 Bruckner Blvd. Fearing for his life, he complied and handed over $180 and his necklace. The man was last seen fleeing on foot towards the back of 1837 Watson Ave.
On Oct. 22, they continued their spree. They again robbed a 43-year-old man at gunpoint who was entering his car at 1681 Bruckner Blvd. The victim did not put up a fight and forked over his Louis Vuitton cross body bag worth $2,000.
Finally, the thieves assaulted a 20-year-old man and stole his cellphone on Nov. 1, in front of 1798 Westchester Ave. The victim sustained minor injuries, but refused medical attention.
The individuals are described as follows:
Individual #1: Male, dark complexion, with a thin build and short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants with a white stripe down the middle and black and white sneakers.
Individual #2: Male, dark complexion, with a thin build and short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a dark colored camouflage hooded sweatshirt with a smile face symbol on the front, royal blue sweatpants with black sneakers.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.