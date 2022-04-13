Police & Fire

SEE IT: Duo brutally assault man for just $5 in Mott Haven Chinese restaurant

Police car in New York
The NYPD recently released information about two suspects who allegedly assaulted a 52-year-old man in a Chinese restaurant in Mott Haven.
The NYPD recently released information about two men who allegedly assaulted a man in a Chinese restaurant last month in Mott Haven.

On camera, the duo can be seen viciously attacking a 52-year-old man on March 23, inside of Foo Hing, a restaurant located at 522 E. 138 St.

According to the police, they approached the victim, asked him for money and when he refused, the beatdown began. They allegedly pushed him to the floor and stole his wallet, which contained $5 and ID. They assailants fled the scene on foot and the victim was not injured. A police source told the Bronx Times the alleged thieves and the victim were acquaintances.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Jason Cohen is a reporter for the Bronx Times. Originally from New Jersey, he moved to the Bronx five years ago. Jason has been a reporter for about 14 years and loves what he does. In particular, he enjoys covering meetings, events, writing features and informing the public about news. He also has a passion for sports and anything with controversy, and his other interests include watching movies and going to the beach. When he isn’t reporting or writing, Jason spends his weekends working at a bagel shop. And, yes, he’s also a Mets fan. So, “Sorry Bronxites.”

