SEE IT: Duo brutally assault man for just $5 in Mott Haven Chinese restaurant

The NYPD recently released information about two men who allegedly assaulted a man in a Chinese restaurant last month in Mott Haven.

On camera, the duo can be seen viciously attacking a 52-year-old man on March 23, inside of Foo Hing, a restaurant located at 522 E. 138 St.

According to the police, they approached the victim, asked him for money and when he refused, the beatdown began. They allegedly pushed him to the floor and stole his wallet, which contained $5 and ID. They assailants fled the scene on foot and the victim was not injured. A police source told the Bronx Times the alleged thieves and the victim were acquaintances.

