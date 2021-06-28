Driver plows into people in the south Bronx

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A hit and run driver mowed down six people last week in the south Bronx and trapped two of them under the car.

According to the NYPD, on June 20, at 2:45 a.m., an unknown individual was driving a grey, four-door Jeep Wrangler and jumped the curb at the corner of E. 170th Street and Sheridan Avenue, plowing into the people sitting at the corner before crashing into a metal fence, pinning two victims under the vehicle.

The investigation revealed that the driver exited the car, but onlookers grabbed him and held him down for police. The passenger fled the exited the vehicle and ran southbound on Sheridan Avenue and returned shortly with a group of people.

One man in that group brandished a gun and fired one round into the air in an attempt to free the driver from the crowd’s grip. The crowd released him and he fled the scene along with the group. They were last seen running southbound on Sheridan Avenue towards Marcy Place.

Officers discovered six victims: a 39-year-old male with lacerations to his face; a 16-year-old male with a broken leg pinned under a vehicle; a 16-year-old male with a foot injury; a 34-year-old woman with severe body trauma pinned under a vehicle; 26-year-old female with lacerations to her face and a 41-year-old female with a broken leg.

FDNY extracted two people that were trapped under the vehicle and EMS transported the 16-year-old male to Harlem Hospital where he is listed in stable condition. The 34-year-female was taken to Lincoln Hospital where she is listed in critical condition. The four remaining individuals were transported to area hospitals and are listed in stable condition.