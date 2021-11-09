Drive-by shooting injures 24-year-old woman

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A drive-by shooting took place last month in the Bronx that left a woman’s shoulder full of lead.

According to the NYPD, at 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 11, a 24-year-old woman was driving at at the intersection of Crotona Parkway and East 179 Street when suddenly a dark-colored four-door sedan with silver rims pulled up next to her and sprayed bullets into her car.

She was shot in the right shoulder and chin and taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition. The shooter fled the scene northbound on Crotona Parkway and made an eastbound right turn on East 180 Street.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.