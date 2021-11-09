Police & Fire

Drive-by shooting injures 24-year-old woman

By
0
comments
Posted on
The car used in a recent drive-by shooting that injured a female motorist.
Courtesy NYPD

A drive-by shooting took place last month in the Bronx that left a woman’s shoulder full of lead.

According to the NYPD, at 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 11, a 24-year-old woman was driving at at the intersection of Crotona Parkway and East 179 Street when suddenly a dark-colored four-door sedan with silver rims pulled up next to her and sprayed bullets into her car.

She was shot in the right shoulder and chin and taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition. The shooter fled the scene northbound on Crotona Parkway and made an eastbound right turn on East 180 Street.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

About the Author

Jason Cohen

Jason Cohen is a reporter for The Bronx Times. Originally from New Jersey, he moved to the Bronx five years ago. Jason has been a reporter for about 14 years and loves what he does. In particular, he enjoys covering meetings, events, writing features and informing the pubic about news. He also has a passion for sports and anything with controversy, and his other interests include watching movies and going to the beach. When he isn't reporting or writing, Jason spends his weekends working at a bagel shop. And, yes, he's also a Mets fan. So, "Sorry Bronxites."

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC