Bronx educator and entrepreneur Dr. Selma Bartholomew (“Dr. B.”) honored the pediatric nursing staff at Jacobi Medical Center on May 7 to mark both National Nurses Week and Mother’s Day.

Dr. B. brought 200 gift bags with inspirational journals for each nurse, and presented them to Head Nurse Suzanne Pennachio.

She has a soft spot in her heart for nurses because her sister and other members of her family are or have been nurses.