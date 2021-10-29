Dozens of state lawmakers call on Congress to fund home care

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

With the fate of the Better Jobs Better Care Act expected to be decided as a part of the imminent budget reconciliation process, 93 New York State legislators are appealing to their federal colleagues to ensure that at least $190 billion in funding for home care stays on the table.

The Better Care Better Jobs bill was introduced as New York and many other states face a critical juncture in providing home care to their aging populations. Nearly one in six New Yorkers are aged 65 and older, and the older adult population is growing faster than any other age group in the state. At the same time, New York must contend with a growing shortage in home care support and services.

In the eyes of the letter’s signatories, one solution to the looming crisis is to attract more home care workers by offering better wages and improved job quality. To do so, federal dollars are badly needed.

Read the letters from the state Assembly and the Senate