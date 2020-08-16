DOT still to slow to replacing aging street name signs, according to comptroller

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

By Mark Hallum

City Comptroller Scott Stringer is telling the Department of Transportation that it is time upgrade street signs across for readability so commercial vehicles and other cars can navigate easily.

Stringer says the DOT is three years behind on the commitment to replace aging and vague signage throughout the city and despite budget cuts incurred from the pandemic, needs to prioritize these improvements for not only efficiency but safety.

Following an audit in 2017, Stringer issued six recommendations for DOT to accomplish this, but claims they have only pursued two them in that time.

DOT. however, strongly denied that it had not taken the recommendations into account even launched a program called the Sign Information Management System and was prioritizing the most dangerous locations for signs to be replaced.

“DOT takes the maintenance and tracking of its massive street name sign inventory very seriously, and strongly disagrees with the substance of the report. DOT maintains street name signs by working in areas at a time rather than just responding to requests. This process is both efficient, and promotes equity by not only responding to 311 requests, which tend to come from better off neighborhoods,” a DOT spokesperson said. ” The audit’s 311 section simplifies the agency’s handling and prioritization of 311 complaints and we disagree wholeheartedly with the Comptroller’s findings on 311 complaints, as we log each one and prioritize dangerous conditions and replace missing signage.”

According to DOT, a unit evaluates sign replacement projects based on resources and contract capacity as well as internal time standards which they claim is always under review for improvement.

“Our streets form the physical foundation and framework of our city, and move millions of people and goods throughout the five boroughs every day. If we want New Yorkers to get around efficiently, we need reliable corridors that are clearly marked,” Stringer said. “Structurally sound street signs are imperative for maximizing safety and efficiency in our streets, and keeping New York City functioning and running smoothly. The DOT is dragging its feet on making necessary upgrades to its system for installing and maintaining street name signs. Consequently, its program remains riddled with deficiencies, as progress on recommendations I made three years ago lags far behind.”

One of the recommendations taken up by DOT was that work orders were approved before being sent to a contractor as well as the partial implementation of a tracking and documenting program of intersections where street name sign surveys have been done. Among the four remaining recommendations remaining are an effort to collect data on all street name signs in the city; develop a plan to identify all signs that need to be replaced; instate protocols to ensure 311 complaints of street signs are dealt with in a timely manner; finally, he recommended that there should be a standardized time frame for replacing street name signs.

Stringer’s audit found that that on average, 125 business days elapsed between a work order being submitted and approved, ranging between 70 to 765 weekdays. On average, about 213 days could elapse between approval and work order being fulfilled, Stringer claims.

As part of the follow-up audit, Stringer recommended the following: