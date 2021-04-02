Dogs visit University Center residents

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

On March 16, Sky, an 11-month-old Mini Australian Shepherd male puppy made his presence at University Center Grand Avenue where is being trained as a pet therapy dog.

As soon as Sky arrived at the intimate 46-bed nursing and rehabilitation home, the staff and residents fell in love with him.

Administrator David Schorr is figuring out how much time Sky can have with each resident and what the activities will be.

“He’s so beautiful and has already bringing smiles to everyone’s faces here at University,” said Lisbeth Alarcon, recreation director at University Center. “Sky is here for pet therapy and he’s the perfect puppy for our residents.”