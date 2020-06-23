DOE to donate 1,100 cases of frozen food from school inventory to community organizations

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

By Alejandra O’Connell-Domenech

Over 1,000 cases of frozen food which have been sitting in school inventory since mid-March and are set to expire this summer will be donated to food pantries and other community organizations, the Department of Education announced Monday.

The DOE plans to deliver the frozen food items, from frozen veggies to Jamaican beef patties, this week to ensure that they reach hungry New Yorkers before they pass their expiration date. In the past, the department has donated to organizations like Good Neighbor Food Pantry, Beraca Baptist Church, City Harvest, and the RIVER FUND and is currently working with the Department of Sanitations’ donateNYC program to match supplies with other community organizations.

“No New Yorker needs to go hungry during this public health and economic crisis, and we’re always ready to step up in every way we can and do our part,” said Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza in a statement.”Donated supplies reduce food waste and will help kids and families stay fed and keep our city healthy. “