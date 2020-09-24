Diaz urges residents to register to vote on National Voter Registration Day

Sept. 22, was National Voter Registration Day and the Office of Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. is encouraging residents to reach out to a family member, a neighbor, a friend or even a stranger to make sure they are registered to vote.
Registering to vote is easy, and those who do have the option to register by mail, email, fax or online.
New York allows individuals to register to vote online if they have a New York State ID card or driver’s license. Prospective voters can also go to the Bronx County Board of Elections at 1780 Grand Concourse to fill out a form and submit it directly.
Those in need of an absentee ballot can request one online by visiting https://vote.nyc/page/
Upon receipt of a ballot, voters can either send it in the mail or go to the Bronx County Board of Elections, go to an early voting location or go to an Election Day poll location and place it in the absentee ballot box.
Early voting will take place from Oct. 24 to Nov. 1. Voters can find their poll site by visiting https://findmypollsite.vote.
Bronx early voting poll sites include:
- Andrew Freedman Home, 1125 Grand Concourse
- Bronx County Supreme Court House, 851 Grand Concourse
- JHS 45 Thomas C. Giordano, 2502 Lorillard Pl.
- Claremont Neighborhood Centers, 489 East 169th St.
- Bronx Regional High School, 1010 Rev. James A. Polite Ave.
- Bronx River Community, Center 1619 East 174th St.
- Columbus High School, 925 Astor Ave.
- InTech Academy – MS/HS 368, 2975 Tibbett Ave.
- St. Frances de Chantal Church, 190 Hollywood Ave.
- Truman High School, 750 Baychester Ave.
- Saint Anthony Church, 4505 Richardson Ave.
- Butler United Methodist Church, 3920 Paulding Ave.
- Justice Sonia Sotomayor Community Center, 1000 Rosedale Ave.
- Stevenson High School, 1980 Lafayette Ave.
- Monroe College, 2501 Jerome Ave.
- Tremont United Methodist Church, 1951 Washington Ave.