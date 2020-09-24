Diaz urges residents to register to vote on National Voter Registration Day

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Sept. 22, was National Voter Registration Day and the Office of Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. is encouraging residents to reach out to a family member, a neighbor, a friend or even a stranger to make sure they are registered to vote.

Registering to vote is easy, and those who do have the option to register by mail, email, fax or online.

New York allows individuals to register to vote online if they have a New York State ID card or driver’s license. Prospective voters can also go to the Bronx County Board of Elections at 1780 Grand Concourse to fill out a form and submit it directly.

Those in need of an absentee ballot can request one online by visiting https://vote.nyc/page/ absentee-voting.

Upon receipt of a ballot, voters can either send it in the mail or go to the Bronx County Board of Elections, go to an early voting location or go to an Election Day poll location and place it in the absentee ballot box.

Early voting will take place from Oct. 24 to Nov. 1. Voters can find their poll site by visiting https://findmypollsite.vote. nyc/.

Bronx early voting poll sites include: