Former Beep Diaz Jr. joins Montefiore as senior vice president of Strategic Initiatives

Montefiore Medicine announced today that Ruben Diaz Jr. has joined the organization as senior vice president of Strategic Initiatives. Diaz Jr. served as Bronx borough president from 2009-2021, where he led an unprecedented revival of the Bronx in areas of economic development, job creation, health and housing. Prior to serving as borough president, Diaz Jr. was a member of the New York State Assembly from 1997-2009.

“Ruben Diaz has been a tireless advocate and a force for change in The Bronx. His passion and experience will be instrumental as we seek new and innovative ways to invest in the health and economic wellness of our community,” said Dr. Philip O. Ozuah, president and CEO of Montefiore Medicine.

Through his leadership, Diaz Jr. worked to generate $27 billion in private investments in the Bronx. He worked collaboratively to secure several development projects, including the East Bronx Metro-North expansion that is slated to bring new commuter rail options to Co-op City, Morris Park, Parkchester/Van Nest and Hunts Point; the total tear down and reconstruction of the Sheridan Expressway to create Sheridan Boulevard; and the rehabilitation of the historic Orchard Beach pavilion and bathhouse.

When COVID-19 struck the nation in 2020 Diaz Jr. led the borough’s efforts to distribute millions of pieces of PPE to borough residents and would later drive efforts to bring both testing and vaccination sites to the Bronx.

In 2015, Diaz Jr. partnered with Montefiore and others to launch the #Not62 campaign, dedicated to improving the overall health and well-being of Bronx residents, bringing together stakeholders from across multiple sectors within city government, the business community, healthcare providers and community-based and faith-based organizations to address the determinants of health.

“Montefiore-Einstein is one of the core institutions of The Bronx and this region, leading the way on health outcomes, creating jobs, supporting our neighborhoods and making this borough an even better place to live, work and raise a family,” said Diaz Jr. “I have always been proud to call them my ally in our borough’s ongoing work to improve the lives of Bronx residents.”

Diaz Jr. graduated from Lehman College, City University of New York and is the recipient of honorary doctoral degrees in civil law from Berkeley College and Mercy College, and a doctoral degree in humane letters from the Metropolitan College of New York. A lifelong resident of the Bronx, he lives in the Soundview neighborhood with his wife, Hilda. He also has two sons, Ruben III and Ryan.